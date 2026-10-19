A major fire broke out at Lalabazar in Assam’s Hailakandi district on October 19, gutting a furniture shop, a warehouse and a hotel in front of the Lalabazar Circle Office.

The fire triggered panic in the area as flames rapidly spread from the furniture shop to the adjoining warehouse and hotel, destroying the properties.

The blaze is suspected to have originated at the furniture shop, although the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Local residents raised an alarm after noticing thick smoke and flames engulfing the establishments. By the time fire tenders reached the spot, the properties had reportedly been completely gutted.

The incident is likely to have caused losses worth several lakh rupees, although the exact extent of the damage has not yet been assessed.

Hailakandi MLA Dr Milan Das rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The district’s Superintendent of Police also reached the scene.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are awaited.

