Major fire breaks out near District Industries And Commerce Office in Assam's Diphu; LPG cylinders explode
A major fire broke out near the District Industries and Commerce Office in Diphu, with several LPG cylinders reportedly exploding. The blaze gutted several houses, while firefighters worked to contain it and the cause remained under investigation.
- Blaze spread quickly through the locality, gutting several houses completely
- Exploding cooking gas cylinders intensified the fire and heightened residents' panic
- Firefighters and emergency teams worked to contain the fast-moving flames
A major fire broke out near the District Industries and Commerce Office in Diphu, triggering panic in the area after several LPG cylinders reportedly exploded in the blaze.
According to the available information, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed several residential houses, leaving multiple families’ homes completely gutted.
Several cooking gas cylinders reportedly exploded during the fire, intensifying the blaze and creating a tense situation in the locality.
Firefighters and emergency personnel were engaged in efforts to bring the situation under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
The exact cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage. Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances behind the outbreak after a detailed assessment and investigation.
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