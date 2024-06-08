The Dholai police in Cachar district of Assam have confiscated 50 cartons of foreign cigarettes from a truck during a routine check at the Lailapur checkpoint on the Assam-Mizoram border. The truck, bearing registration number UP78DN-3901, was found to have a secret compartment containing the contraband.

The interception occurred on Saturday when the truck was flagged for a standard inspection. Upon a thorough search, law enforcement officials discovered the concealed cigarettes, which are suspected to have been intended for illegal distribution in the region.

Two individuals, identified as Shakir Khan and Rahul Kumar from Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended in connection with the smuggling attempt. The police have taken them into custody and initiated further investigations to uncover the extent of the smuggling network and potential connections.

This seizure underscores the ongoing efforts by local authorities to combat smuggling and illegal trade across state borders, ensuring the enforcement of laws and regulations meant to curb such illicit activities. The Dholai police’s vigilant actions have prevented a substantial quantity of illegal goods from entering the market, reinforcing the importance of routine inspections and diligent policing at critical checkpoints.

Further details about the investigation are awaited as the police continue their efforts to dismantle the smuggling operations and bring those involved to justice.