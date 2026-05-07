Major human organ trafficking racket busted in Assam's Margherita, four arrested

In a major breakthrough against illegal human organ trafficking, Dibrugarh Police and Tinsukia Police jointly busted a suspected human organ supply racket and arrested four alleged brokers from Margherita.

The arrested accused have been identified as Zakir Hussain (53), Shankar Chentanu (28), Samir Pal (37), and Gopal Roy (31).

Police said Samir Pal and Gopal Roy are residents of Dibrugarh, while Zakir Hussain and Shankar Chentanu are residents of the Veneer Mill area in Margherita.

According to investigators, the accused were allegedly attempting to take a 35-year-old man identified as Rajiv De from Margherita to sell his kidney after luring him with promises of money and employment.

The operation was launched following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family members.

The special operation was led by Tinsukia District DSP (Crime) Fayez Ahmed, with support from Dibrugarh Police, resulting in the arrest of all four accused allegedly caught red-handed during the operation.

Police suspect that a larger illegal human organ trafficking network may be operating across Assam, exploiting economically vulnerable individuals through false promises and financial inducements.

Investigators are now probing whether any hospitals, medical staff, or doctors were connected to the alleged racket.

The case has triggered concern among the public, with many demanding strict legal action against those involved in exploiting poverty and endangering human lives through illegal organ trade activities.