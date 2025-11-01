Major investment projects worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore to roll out in Assam by December: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that projects valued at around Rs 1.78 lakh crore, pledged during the Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit earlier this year, will be launched by December. He said the developments would create significant employment opportunities and strengthen the state’s economy.

Speaking at a foundation stone-laying ceremony for three major ventures, Sarma said Assam is witnessing a wave of industrial growth. The projects include the Medanta Super Speciality Hospital by Global Health Limited, Cocoon Mother and Childcare Hospital by RJ Corp Healthcare, and a five-star Lemon Tree hotel.

The chief minister said the government’s efforts to project a new image of Assam were paying off, with investment commitments now taking shape. “A thermal power project worth Rs 40,000 crore will soon begin operations, and by December, several other ventures, including palm oil and storage projects worth Rs 30,000 crore, will commence,” he said.

The three newly launched projects represent an investment of about Rs 800 crore under the Memorandums of Understanding signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in February. The Medanta Hospital will be built on 3.5 acres, the Cocoon Hospital on 1 acre, and the Lemon Tree hotel on 1.75 acres at Sarusajai in Guwahati.

Calling it a “significant day in Assam’s industrial journey”, Sarma said the integrated complex of hospitals, hotels, and service apartments would boost medical tourism in the Northeast and beyond. He added that such projects would ensure that “youth will no longer need to leave the state in search of jobs”.

State Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Bora was also present at the event.