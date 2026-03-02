Major IPS, APS reshuffle in Assam Police; multiple SSPs transferred

The Government of Assam, through its Home (A) Department, on Monday, March 2, issued a notification ordering a major reshuffle of senior police officers in the state in the interest of public service.

As per the notification issued from Janata Bhawan, Dispur, several IPS and APS officers have been transferred and posted to new assignments with immediate effect.

Dr. Robin Kumar, IPS (RR-2013), Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Darrang. He will replace Hemanta Kumar Das, APS, who has been transferred.

Shri Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), SSP Bongaigaon, has been posted as Director, Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, vice Dr. Robin Kumar.

Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR-2017), SSP (V&AC-G), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, has been transferred as SSP, Bajali, replacing Suman Chakraborty, APS.

Shri Partha Protim Das, IPS (RR-2018), SSP Cachar, has been posted as SSP, Nagaon, vice Swapnaneel Deka, APS.

Ms. Somalin Subhadarsini, IPS (RR-2019), Commandant, APTC, Dergaon, Golaghat, with additional charge of ERSS (112), has been appointed as Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, retaining additional charge of ERSS (112). She replaces Smti. Papori Chetia, APS.

Among APS officers, Hemanta Kumar Das has been posted as SSP (V&AC-G), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati; Swapnaneel Deka as SSP, Dhemaji; Singha Ram Mili as Commandant, 1st AFPF Battalion, Basistha, Guwahati; and Hitesh Ch. Ray as Commandant, APTC, Dergaon.

Shri Numal Mahatta, APS, has been transferred as SSP, Bongaigaon, while Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS, has been posted as SSP, Cachar. Tabu Ram Pegu, APS, has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati, and Mrinal Deka, APS, as SSP, South Salmara.

Suman Chakraborty, APS, has been posted as SSP, Tamulpur; Balin Deuri, APS, as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati; Subhasish Baruah, APS, as SSP, Kamrup; and Papori Chetia, APS, as SSP, Sivasagar.

All officers have been directed to join their new places of posting on or before March 5, 2026.

The notification was issued by the Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Departments.