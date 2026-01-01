Major IPS shake-up in Assam: Indrani Baruah promoted to Inspector General

The Assam government has cleared a large batch of promotions and postings in the Indian Police Service, triggering changes across intelligence, special branches, CID, security and field formations with effect from January 1, 2026.

Indrani Baruah has been promoted to Inspector General of Police and retained in charge of the CWR, Guwahati. The order elevates Baruah from Deputy Inspector General to IG in Super Time Scale-II (Level 14).

Another key posting places Kangkan Jyoti Saikia as Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), Assam, following his promotion from DIG (Southern Range). His move creates a vacancy in Silchar that has been filled by Jayshree Khersa, promoted to DIG and posted as DIG (SR).

Several officers of the 2012 state police service batch have been promoted to Deputy Inspector General in Super Time Scale-I (Level 13A). These include David Neitham, now DIG (Security), Assam; Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, posted as DIG (CID); and Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, appointed DIG (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) and attached to Assam Police Headquarters.

A series of proforma promotions was also cleared for officers currently serving on central deputation. Vineeta Sharma was granted proforma promotion to HAG+ (Level 16), while Sreejith T moved up to DIG rank on a proforma basis. Selection Grade (Level 13) proforma promotions were approved for Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, Robin Kumar, Ramandeep Kaur, Yuvraj and Bhanwar Lal Meena.

Within Assam cadre officers of the 2013 batch, Selection Grade promotions were granted to Gautam Borah, Ranjan Bhuyan, Pranabjyoti Goswami, Amrit Bhuyan, Sudhakar Singh and Rajen Singh. All will continue in their present posts until further orders.