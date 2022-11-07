A contractor Sandeep Sharma has been accused of massive irregularities and malpractices in the constructional work under Golaghat district administration. He is also accused of committing gross irregularities in violation of departmental rules and regulations.

Several government construction works which are being carried away in Golaghat are of poor quality. The contractor is accused of using old bricks in its construction which is against the Government norms.

It is alleged that Sandeep Sharma had misused funds allocated for the construction work of the Golaghat District Administration.A total of Rs 1.59 crore was issued by the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs to a firm named S K Enterprise, owned by him. He is also accused of using low quality materials for the constructional work. Moreover, the contractors are also accused of involving in the illegal act of stealing electric power for their constructional work.

On Monday, representatives from local parties and a section of concerned citizens of Golaghat district expressed dissatisfaction at the work being carried away in Golaghat town and claimed that the government must act as quick as possible on the matter.



Interestingly, Contractor Sandeep Sharma , who is accused of resorting to irregularities, is the husband of Golaghat District Development Commissioner Arpa Baglari.

However, the office of Golaghat Division of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department has claimed that a show cause notice has been issued to Sandeep Sharma and is currently waiting for his response.

As of now, only time will decide whether the concerned department will be successful in executing action against the corrupt contractors.