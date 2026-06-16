Major police raid in Jorhat: 13 detained in alleged sex trafficking network

A suspected sex racket operating from a hotel in Assam's Jorhat district was busted during a police raid, leading to the detention of 13 people, including eight women, officials said on June 16.

According to police, the operation was conducted at Orbit Hotel in Jorhat town on June 15 following specific intelligence inputs indicating that illegal activities had been taking place at the premises for some time.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of the district's Senior Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of Police. During the operation, police apprehended several men and women from the hotel for questioning.

Investigators suspect that the establishment may have been used as a base for the alleged racket over the past three years. Preliminary findings suggest that the network may have extended beyond Jorhat, with alleged links to Nagaon, Kaziranga, Sivasagar and other locations.

Police sources said they are also examining the role of a woman who is suspected of being associated with the operation and is currently under investigation.

All 13 detainees are being questioned, and officials indicated that further arrests may follow as the investigation progresses.

Police have not yet released the identities of those detained and are continuing efforts to determine the full extent of the alleged network and any interstate or inter-district connections.

The investigation remains ongoing.