In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in the Assam government, Ravi Kota is set to be as the new Chief Secretary of the state.

Kota has been appointed as the next Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam with effect from the date of superannuation of Paban Kumar Borthakur, Chief Secretary, on March 31.

The announcement comes in even incumbent Chief Secrertary Pawan Kumar Borthakur's tenure had been extended for an additional three months in December, 2023.



Additionally, Kota, has been transferred and posted substantively as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises Department with additional charge of Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Finance Department and OSD to the Govt. of Assam in the Office of Chief Secretary, Assam.

Prior to this, the 1993 batch IAS officer had been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary for the Home & Political Department, which encompasses Passport and Prisons, in September last year.

Meanwhile, several top bureaucrats have bee reshuffled within the ranks of the Assam government in the latest order from the authorities.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment & Forest, Soil Conservation Departments, Director General, Assam Administrative Staff College and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal (Addl. charge)is designated as Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest, Soil Conservation Departments. He will continue to hold the charges of Director General, Assam Administrative Staff College and Chairman, Assam Administrative Tribunal. Prasad is also posted as Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New-Delhi as additional charge.

Syedain Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Irrigation and Information Technology Departments and Resident Representative, Govt. of Assam, New Delhi(Addl. charge) is designated as Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Public Health Engineering, Water Resources, Irrigation and Information Technology Departments and Resident Representative, Govt. of Assam, New Delhi(Addl. charge). He is also posted as Chairman, APDCL as additional charge.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture, Transformation & Development Departments, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Assam, Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commission for class-III & Chairman,ARIAS Society (Addl. charge) is designated as Special Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Agriculture, Transformation & Development Departments. He will continue to hold the charges of Agriculture Production Commissioner, Assam, Chairman, State Level Recruitment Commission for class-III & Chairman, ARIAS Society (Addl. charge).

Kailash Chand Samria, Chairman, Board of Revenue is also posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery Department as additional charge.

Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration, Health and Family Welfare Departments, and Addl. Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi(Addl. charge) is transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department. He will continue to hold the post of Additional Principal Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi as additional charge.

Dr. Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Personnel and Power (E) Departments & Chairman, APDCL. (Addl. charge) is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Assam and Principal Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Power (F) Department as additional charge.

On return from Central Deputation, Dr. Patibandla Ashok Babu, is posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Health & Family Welfare Department with effect from the date of taking over charge.

M.S. Manivannan, Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, General Administration, Irrigation Departments and CEO, SITA and Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi (Addl. charge) is also posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Personnel Department as additional charge.

Akash Deep, Principal Secretary cum Chief Executive Officer, Bodoland Territorial Region, Kokrajhar, Assam and PD, ARIAS is relieved from the additional charge of PD, ARIAS.

Rakesh Kumar, MD, APDCL and Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Fishery and Excise. Departments and Chairman, APGCL and Commissioner of Excise, Assam (Addl. charge) is relieved from the additional charge of Commissioner of Excise, Assam.

On return from Central Deputation, Virendra Mittal, is posted as Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Social Justice & Empowerment, Irrigation Departments and PD, ARIAS as additional charge with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Biswajit Pegu, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Social Justice & Empowerment and Home & Political Departments (Addl. charge)is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department.

Jitu Doley, Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department is also posted as Commissioner of Excise as additional charge.