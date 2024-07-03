In a significant reorganization, the Assam Police Department announced the transfer and posting of 15 state police officials to new locations on Wednesday. The major reshuffle aims to enhance operational efficiency and bring fresh perspectives to key positions across the state.

The complete list of transferred officials is as follows:

1. Taburam Pegu, APS, formerly Comdt, 11th AP Bn, Dergaon, is now appointed as SP, Dima Hasao.

2. Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS, formerly Comdt, 14th AP Bn, Daulashal, is now appointed as SP, Udalguri.

3. Akshat Garg, IPS, formerly SRP, Assam, is now appointed as SP, Chirang.

4. Pranjit Bora, APS, formerly SP, Chirang, is now appointed as SRP, Assam.

5. Ripunjoy Kakati, APS, formerly SO to DGP, Assam, is now appointed as SP, Lakhimpur.

6. Aparna Natarajan, IPS, formerly SP, Lakhimpur, is now appointed as SO to DGP, Assam.



Also Read: Assam floods due to geographical factors beyond state's control: Himanta Biswa Sarma



7. Olindita Gogoi, APS, formerly SP (V&AC-IV), Assam, is now appointed as AIGP (Sports), Assam.

8. Patrick Ronghang, APS, formerly SP, CID (Cyber Crime-II), Assam, is now appointed as Comdt, 14th AP Bn, Daulashal.

9. Saurav Saikia, APS, formerly SP, SB (EZ), Camp-Guwahati, is now appointed as Comdt, 11th AP Bn, Dergaon.

10. Mayank Kumar Jha, IPS, formerly SP, Dima Hasao, is now appointed as SP, Barpeta.

11. Dharmendra Das, APS, formerly Comdt, 10th AP Bn, Kahilipara, is now appointed as SP, SB (EZ), Camp Guwahati.

12. Pankaj Yadav, IPS, formerly SP, Barpeta, is now appointed as SP, CID (Cyber Crime-II), Assam.

13. Pushkin Jain, IPS, formerly SP, Udalguri, is now appointed as SP, (V&AC-I), Assam.

14. Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, APS, formerly AIGP (Sports), Assam, is now appointed as SP (V&AC-II), Assam.

15. Ankur Jain, IPS, formerly attached to APHQ, is now appointed as Comdt, 10th AP Bn, Kahilipara.

The reshuffle reflects the Assam Police's commitment to enhancing its service and operational capabilities through strategic placements of its key personnel.