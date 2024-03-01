A significant reorganization has taken place within the Assam police department aimed at improving administrative efficiency and enhancing public service.

The Assam government has implemented a series of transfers and postings across the state’s police force as part of this initiative.

In the interest of public service, Barun Purkayastha, IPS, Superintendent of Police (Law), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Vigilance & Anti-Corruption-l, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

Bir Bikram Gogoi, APS, Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Santanu Sharma Pathak, APS transferred.



Also Read: Major reshuffle in Assam police department, full list here

Santanu Sharma Pathak, APS Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-I), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Hridayjit Barman, APS transferred.

Swapnaneel Deka, APS, who was under order of transfer issued vide No. eCF-270715/1458929/2024-1 dated 20.02.2024 as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Nabaneet Mahanta, APS transferred.

Hridayjit Barman, APS, Superintendent of Police, BI (EO-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Law), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Barun Purkayastha, IPS transferred.

Dharmendra Kr. Das, APS, Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulsal, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Bir Bikram Gogoi, APS transferred.

No.eCF-270715-F: In the interest of public service, Shri Nabaneet Mahanta, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police, Nagaon is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Goalpara with effect from the date of taking over the charge against an existing vacancy.

Moidul Islam, APS, Additional Superintendent of Police (S&I), Tinsukia is transferred and posted as 2nd-in- Command, 9th APBn., Barhampur, Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.