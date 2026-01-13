Major reshuffle in Assam Police: Governor orders transfer and posting of IPS, APS officers

The Assam government on January 13 issued a major reshuffle in the police administration, transferring and posting several IPS and APS officers across key field and battalion-level positions in the state.

The orders were issued by the Home and Political Department “in the interest of public service” and were signed by Commissioner and Secretary Biswajit Pegu.

As per the notification, IPS officer Nishant Saurabh (RR-2020), Additional Superintendent of Police (Security) to the Chief Minister, Assam, has been allowed to hold charge in the rank of SSP/Commandant/DCP/AIGP and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border), Guwahati Police Commissionerate. His services will continue to be attached to the Chief Minister’s security.

IPS officer Anchal Chauhan (RR-2020), Additional Superintendent of Police (Law), Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 28th Assam Police Battalion at Howly in Barpeta district. IPS officer Yangchen Doma Bhutia (RR-2020), Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (AP), Assam, with additional charge of Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam, both based in Ulubari, Guwahati.

In another order, IPS officer Dinesh Kumar (RR-2018), Commandant of the 5th Assam Police Battalion at Sontila in Dima Hasao district, has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, West Karbi Anglong district, Hamren.

Several APS officers have also been shifted. Balin Deuri, APS, has been transferred from the post of Senior Superintendent of Police, West Karbi Anglong, and posted as Commandant of the 1st Assam Forest Protection Force Battalion at Basistha, Guwahati. Mrinal Talukdar, APS, has been posted as Commandant of the 13th Assam Police Battalion at Lilabari in Lakhimpur, while Patrick Ronghang, APS, has been transferred as Commandant of the 9th Assam Police Battalion at Barhampur, Nagaon.

Dr Abdel Quadir Arief, APS, has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, CID (Narcotics Control), Assam, while Nirupam Hazarika, APS, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Guwahati Police Commissionerate. Olindita Gogoi, APS, has been posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (A&E), Assam.

In the battalion-level reshuffle, Imdad Ali, APS, has been posted as Commandant of the 25th AP (ONGC) Battalion at Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar. Hiranya Barman, APS, has been transferred as Commandant of the 14th AP Battalion at Daulasal, Nalbari, while Satya Ranjan Saikia, APS, has been posted as Commandant, RTS, Dergaon.

Dr Rubul Gogoi, APS, has been transferred as Commandant of the 24th AP Battalion at Charaimari, Baksa, and Mukut Rabha, APS, has been posted as Commandant of the 8th AP Battalion at Abhayapuri, Bongaigaon. Debasish Sharma, APS, has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 12th AP Battalion at Jamugurihat, Sonitpur, while Kamal Kumar Gupta, APS, has been posted as Commandant of the 27th AP Battalion at Khajuabeel, Udalguri. Dr Manabendra Gogoi, APS, has been posted as Commandant of the 5th AP Battalion at Sontila, Dima Hasao.

All transfers will take effect from the date the officers assume charge of their new postings.