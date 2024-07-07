The Home Department of the Assam Government undertook a significant administrative overhaul on Sunday, transferring several senior police officials to various positions across the state. The reshuffle, aimed at optimizing administrative efficiency and enhancing operational effectiveness, saw key appointments and changes in responsibilities.

Among the prominent transfers, Shri Satya Raj Hazarika, IPS, previously serving as Inspector General of Police (BTAD) in Kokrajhar, assumes the role of Inspector General of Police (NER) in Tinsukia. Concurrently, Shri Vivek Raj Singh, IPS, has been entrusted with additional responsibilities as Inspector General of Police (BTAD), while continuing his tenure as Inspector General of Police (MPC) for Assam.

Further adjustments include Smti. Indrani Barua, IPS, moving from Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID) in Guwahati to Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR) for Assam, based in Guwahati. Similarly, transfers such as Shri Ankur Jain, IPS, who transitions from Assam Police Headquarters to Commandant of 10th APBn. in Kahilipara, Guwahati, underscore the breadth of changes implemented.

Ms. Aparna Natarajan, IPS, and Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS, have also been reassigned to key roles in Lakhimpur and Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, respectively, reflecting the government's strategic realignment of law enforcement leadership.

The reshuffle is intended to optimize administrative capabilities and strengthen law enforcement across Assam, addressing various operational needs and ensuring effective governance in the region.

Also read: Major reshuffle in Assam Police: 15 officers assigned new posts