The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) is facing a major internal crisis, with its general secretary Boloram Barman expelled from the organisation over allegations of anti-organisational activities.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting held at the AKRSU headquarters on October 31. Union president Manoj Kumar Roy announced the development at a press conference following the meeting.

Roy said the decision had the support of representatives from 27 districts of the organisation.

In a move to restructure its leadership, AKRSU appointed its working president, Maniram Roy, as the acting general secretary, while Sanjiv Koch was entrusted with the responsibility of the working president.

The leadership changes come amid an internal dispute within the organisation, which has been campaigning for Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Meanwhile, the union announced plans to organise a major protest in Guwahati on November 16, pressing for the community's long-standing demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The organisation said the proposed demonstration would be part of its ongoing movement to secure constitutional recognition for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.