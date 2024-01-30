Assam Police witnessed a major shakeup today as several officers were transferred across the state in a notification.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department of the Assam government, a total of nine officers have been transferred.

Trailokya Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF), Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Bongaigaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Biswajit Deka, APS transferred.

Nitya Sonowal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Risheswar Saikia, APS S transt transferred.

Pranab Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF (Kaziranga National Park), Golaghat is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Sivasagar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Nitya Sonowal, APS transferred.

Biswa Kr. Doley, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Dhemaji is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSB), Biswanath with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

Risheswar Saikia, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Kh. Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS transferred.

Raushan Jalal, Asstt. Comdt., 27th APBn., Khajuabeel, Udalguri is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, 20th APBn., Panbari, Dhubri with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

Biswajit Deka, Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Bongaigaon is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF (Kaziranga National Park), Golaghat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pranab Das, APS transferred.

Kh. Satyendra Singh Hazari, Deputy Superintendent of Police (S&I), Dibrugarh is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF), Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Trailokya Das, APS transferred.

Pabitra Khanikar, ACP (VIP Security), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border), Dhemaji with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Biswa Kr. Doley, APS transferred.