Major smuggling bid foiled in Assam's Katigorah, 1.20 lakh Burmese cigarettes seized

Assam Police conducted an operation at the Dighorkhal Check Post in Kalain along the Assam-Meghalaya border, intercepting a vehicle allegedly involved in the smuggling of Burmese cigarettes.

During the operation, police seized 1,20,000 Burmese cigarettes that were reportedly concealed inside a secret compartment of the vehicle. The vehicle was allegedly heading towards Guwahati when it was intercepted.

Two persons, identified as Rashid and Faizan, both reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

The operation is part of Assam Police's ongoing zero-tolerance drive against smuggling and illegal trafficking along the state's border routes. Following the seizure, legal proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended persons.

Police are also investigating the source and intended destination of the consignment and whether the accused are connected to a larger cigarette-smuggling network operating through the region.