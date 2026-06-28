Major terror plot foiled in Assam's Tinsukia; four held for alleged links to ULFA(I) conspiracy

Assam Police have foiled a major terror plot in Tinsukia with the arrest of two suspected cadres of the banned militant outfit ULFA (Independent) and two alleged civilian accomplices in an intelligence-led operation, officials said on June 28.

Addressing the media, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said the two suspected ULFA(I) cadres, both residents of Tinsukia district, were allegedly involved in previous attacks on commando camps as well as past kidnapping cases.

According to the SP, the duo had allegedly planned to enter Tinsukia town and carry out indiscriminate firing and grenade attacks targeting civilians. Police said the operation successfully thwarted the planned attack before it could be executed.

"We were able to thwart this plan. We are maintaining heightened security and a high level of alertness," Kumar said.

During the operation, security forces recovered two AK-series rifles, 172 rounds of ammunition, two grenades, backpacks, jungle survival gear, food supplies, medicines, and cash from the suspects.

In a follow-up operation, Tinsukia Police arrested Bitu Bora and Kalpa Bora for allegedly providing logistical support to the militants.

Police said Bitu Bora, a resident of Panitola, owned the Swift car (registration number AR20A5892) allegedly used by the two ULFA(I) cadres, while Kalpa Bora, also from Panitola and the Assistant General Secretary of the All Assam Motok Yuva Chatra Parishad, is accused of assisting the outfit.

According to police sources, the two allegedly confessed during interrogation that the vehicle was arranged on the instructions of ULFA (I) senior leader Aiseng Asom.

Police have intensified security across Tinsukia district, and further investigation is underway to identify other persons linked to the alleged conspiracy and the wider support network.