In a significant decision, the Majuli district Satra Mahasabha has voted to ban Zubeen Garg from participating in any future events in the district, sources informed on April 26.

The resolution was adopted during a crucial meeting presided over by Satyajit Mahanta, the young satradhikar of the new Kamalabari Satra and president of the Majuli district Satra Mahasabha.

The pivotal gathering convened at 2 pm today at the Sanskrit toll of the new Kamalabari Satra in Majuli witnessed the adoption of several key proposals.

Among them, the prohibition of Zubeen Garg's involvement in Majuli events emerged as a focal point.

The decision to ban the renowned singer's participation underscores a significant shift in the cultural landscape of Majuli.

While the specific reasons behind the resolution were not immediately disclosed, it signals a stance taken by the Satra Mahasabha that is likely to reverberate throughout the region.

Zubeen Garg, known for his contributions to Assamese music and his wide popularity, now faces exclusion from future engagements in Majuli, a decision that may prompt speculation and debate within both artistic and community circles.