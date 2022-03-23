Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that he was "emotionally pushed" to announce the Majuli bridge building by ex-Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Gadkari said, “He was compelled by Sonowal to make the announcement of building Majuli Bridge over Brahmaputra so that it helped him win the elections in the state.”

Gadkari stated that he will reveal the bride's construction to the public. However, when he returned to Delhi, he was dismayed to learn that the bridge would cost Rs 6,000 crore.

He stated that he was at a loss as to how to allocate a Rs 6,000 crore budget for a bridge. He stated that new technology from Singapore and Malaysia was brought in to expand the distance between beams from 30 to 120 metres, lowering the cost to Rs 680 crore.