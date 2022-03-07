GUWAHATI: Chittaranjan Basumatary, the AGP's contesting candidate from Majuli Constituency, has been caught in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the polls and has been asked to submit a "written explanation."

"It has come to notice of the undersigned that multiple social media posts have been posted from your respective social media handles after 05:00 PM of 05/03/2022," the Returning Officer wrote to him.

The breach was reportedly carried out from the Facebook page of Basumatary as well as the Twitter handle of his party.

Th Returning office said that "this is a violation of Model Code of Conduct under section 126 (b) of Representation of Peoples' Act, 195 1 which prohibits display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus during period of forty-eight hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll."

Basumatary has been asked to submit a written explanation to the undersigned by 9 pm tomorrow without fail.

As per directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Election Campaign in 99-Majuli (ST) Constituency will end 48 hours prior to the end of the poll. Accordingly, no party, candidates will be allowed to campaign starting from 5 PM of March 5 to 5 PM on March 7, 2022.

In a release, the Election body stated that if any person violates this order, he/she would be subject to punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

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