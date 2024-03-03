Majuli, known for its mask-making and manuscript painting, has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the Government of India.

This recognition comes after multiple stages of rigorous evaluation. Mask-making, or Mukha Shilpa, is a traditional craft deeply ingrained in Majuli's culture.

The craft dates back to the medieval ages when Saint Sankardeva introduced Neo-Vaisnavism and used various art forms, including mask-making, to spread his teachings.

These masks, representing a range of images and emotions, embody the region's unique socio-religious culture and demonstrate the local materials' versatility.

Manuscript paintings, another renowned art form in Majuli, depict stories from Hindu epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Bhagavata Purana.

These paintings primarily focus on events related to Lord Krishna. Gargayan script, Kaithall, and Bamunia are the three popular manuscript writing styles in the region.