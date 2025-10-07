Majuli-Jorhat bridge project gets fresh momentum as Centre issues Letter of Acceptance

In a major boost to one of Assam’s most-awaited infrastructure projects, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for completing the balance work of the Majuli-Jorhat bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

The development marks a crucial step forward in fulfilling the long-standing connectivity dream of the people of Majuli.

According to the LOA issued by the Chief Engineer (Northeast Zone) of MoRTH, the work has been awarded to M/s SPS Construction India Pvt. Ltd. for the construction of a two-lane major bridge, including approaches, covering Km 11.690 to Km 19.715 on NH-715K. The total quoted bid price stands at Rs. 657.66 crore (excluding GST), with a performance security of Rs. 32.88 crore to be submitted by the contractor.

The letter states that the award was granted after evaluation of bids submitted on July 28, 2025, confirming SPS Construction as the lowest evaluated and substantially responsive bidder. The firm has been directed to sign the contract agreement within ten days of submitting the required performance security.



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Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, announcing the development on social media, expressed optimism, writing: "Another step closer to connecting Majuli and Jorhat.

The Letter of Acceptance for completing the balance work on the crucial Majuli-Jorhat bridge has been issued. This paves the way for work to resume soon on the project, which will be a lifeline for the people of Majuli."

The bridge, spanning approximately 6.8 km, will link Majuli — the world’s largest river island — with Jorhat on the south bank and the north bank near Majuli, ensuring year-round connectivity and significantly improving transport and trade in the region.

The project, once completed, is expected to transform socio-economic conditions in Majuli by reducing travel time, facilitating emergency access, and promoting tourism.