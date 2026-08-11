Majuli’s Riti Doley wins National Handloom Award, puts Assam’s weaving tradition in spotlight

Weaver Riti Doley from Majuli has brought national recognition to Assam’s rich handloom heritage after receiving the prestigious National Handloom Award 2025 from the Government of India.

Doley was honoured by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on National Handloom Day on August 7 in recognition of her exceptional craftsmanship and contribution to India’s traditional textile heritage.

A person with disabilities, Doley received the award for a silk Gero woven by her own hands. Her achievement reflects years of dedication, determination and commitment to preserving Majuli’s distinctive weaving traditions.

Through her craftsmanship, Doley has transformed traditional weaving into a source of self-reliance and dignity while showcasing the rich cultural knowledge passed down through generations of artisans in Assam.

Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak visited Doley at her residence and conveyed the district administration’s congratulations and best wishes, acknowledging her contribution to bringing national recognition to Majuli.

Doley’s achievement has been hailed as a celebration not only of her individual talent but also of Assam’s handloom heritage and the countless artisans working to preserve the state’s traditional textile culture.

Her journey stands as an example of resilience and determination, demonstrating how traditional skills can create meaningful opportunities and earn recognition on the national stage.