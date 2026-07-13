'Make some room': Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Assam's own OTT platform

Assam is set to launch a dedicated over-the-top (OTT) platform to promote Assamese cinema, folk music, documentaries, literature and other regional content, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying the initiative forms part of the state's vision outlined in the Assam Budget 2026.

Announcing the move on X on July 13, Sarma wrote, "Dear OTT platforms, make some room, Assam's joining the list."

He said the Assam Budget 2026 had laid out a vision for "a dedicated OTT platform for Assamese cinema, folk music, documentaries, literature & more", describing it as "a new place to binge stories closer to home".

The proposed platform is expected to provide a digital space for filmmakers, musicians, writers and content creators from Assam, while helping regional productions reach wider audiences. Further details, including the platform's launch timeline and operational model, are yet to be announced.

The move comes as states increasingly explore digital streaming platforms to preserve and promote local languages, culture and creative industries.

Meghalaya has already taken a similar step with the launch of Hello Meghalaya, a state-backed OTT platform that streams Khasi, Garo and Jaintia films, documentaries, music and other local content. The platform was introduced to strengthen the state's creative ecosystem and improve access to indigenous storytelling for audiences within and beyond the Northeast.

With Assam now proposing its own dedicated platform, the state aims to create a digital hub for regional entertainment and cultural content, expanding opportunities for local creators while showcasing Assamese stories to a broader audience.