A confirmed case of malaria involving a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel has triggered an urgent public health response in Salbari, Baksa district of Assam. Authorities are working swiftly to prevent a possible outbreak.

The district health department, under the direction of District Vector-Borne Disease Consultant Rahim Ali Ahmed, has deployed a rapid response team to the affected zone and neighbouring areas. The team includes technical supervisor Marshal Basumatary, health worker Prabin Ch Daimari, and medical staff from Salbari and Palsiguri.

To contain the spread, fever screening camps have been established across multiple locations. Teams are conducting door-to-door surveillance, collecting data, and checking for symptoms among local residents. In addition, insecticidal spraying and impregnation of mosquito nets are being carried out in high-risk households.

Health officials are also running an awareness campaign, educating residents about the symptoms of malaria, the importance of early treatment, and methods to prevent mosquito bites. Residents are being encouraged to use mosquito nets, eliminate stagnant water sources, and report any signs of illness promptly.

Local authorities have called for public cooperation, emphasising the importance of hygiene and vigilance. Continuous monitoring will be maintained in the coming days to detect any new infections early.

Health officials say these aggressive containment actions are crucial to stopping transmission and protecting the community from a wider health threat.