With the low light of the moving train, rummaging through the darkness of the night, both Mohanlal and his co-star, standing at the train doorway are lost in the talks of Assam. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal delivers his dialogue, “Tum kabhi Assam gaye ho? What a beautiful place it is”

Iterating an anecdote of his life’s journey and his stay in Assam, Mohanlal continues with his dialogue deliverance, “Their problems are different to ours. I spent my childhood in Assam. After marriage, me and my wife started living there. What a beautiful land. Beginning from that day onwards, I started feeling for love and emotions. I am an animator by profession. I have done the animation work of two songs of Bhupen Hazarika.”

With the conclusion of the dialogue, Bhupen Hazarika’s iconic song “Bistirno Parore, Akhankhya Janore” starts playing in the background as the movie progresses.

This particular movie scene from one of Mohanlal’s movie - "Kanal" has left all enthralled and have wholeheartedly appreciated the movie makers for providing a space for Assam in one of Mohanlal’s dialogue. The movie was released in the year 2015.

The mention of Assam and Bhupen Hazarika in this Malayalam flick and that too spoken by Mohanlal has spread like a wildfire after the movie scene was shared by Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation Chairman Simanta Shekhar on Facebook.

This particular movie scene has piqued a general interest among the people of Assam and has already become the latest talk on social media platform.

The efforts of inclusiveness of Northeast in South movies and vice versa has long being a slow, yet a positive approach which off lately is gaining more momentum after Mohanlal visited the state.

In his recent visit to Guwahati, Assam, Mohanlal expressed his long awaited desire to learn more about the state and its culture which draws lot of similarity with Kerala, the state from where Mohanlal hails.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE during his earlier Assam visit, Mohanlal said, “Everything is unique because nobody has still explored the possibilities of Assam, I believe. I have known this place for ages, but I am visiting this place for the first time. A lot of my friends have visited this place. I especially wanted to visit Ma Kamakhya temple because it is the cradle of Tantra. In the South also, lots of people practice Tantra in a different way. I visited this temple with my friend. This is something very personal. I cannot share. But I would say it is one of the most beautiful days in my life.”