Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita lauded India's participation in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair in Kuala Lumpur for boosting tourism ties with ASEAN nations.

Inaugurating the India Pavilion of the fair at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in the Malaysian capital, he said, "MATTA is a platform that gives an opportunity to India's cultural and geographical richness to a global audience."

India's participation at MATTA Fair is part of the broader Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, a two-part initiative designed to foster closer tourism engagement between India and ASEAN countries, he added.

The Indian Pavilion has been made possible by involvement of the Indian High Commission in Malaysia and implemented by Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC).

Taking to his official X handle, Margherita stated, "Particularly noteworthy is that it was initiated by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) under the aegis of ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025."

Happy to see that around 80 delegates from India and ASEAN countries are participating in the MATTA Fair from 18-20 April 2025 at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals’ Exchange Program.



Particularly noteworthy is that it was initiated by the… pic.twitter.com/tdL5kt0lPh — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) April 19, 2025

ATDC has taken the lead in curating and coordinating India’s participation with a strong focus on Northeast Indian’s tourism potential, he added.

“As a manifestation of our focus on the NE part of India, the special feature of the India pavilion has substantial presence of tourism professionals from the region, which provides the vital land link with the ASEAN countries”, the minister said.

The first phase involved a field visit by ASEAN tourism professionals to Assam earlier this year. The second phase, currently underway, includes collaborative activities at MATTA Fair with Indian and ASEAN counterparts working together to promote joint tourism initiatives, the Minister added.

This initiative follows the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR, where 2025 was designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, he said.

The collaboration aims to encourage mutual learning, create market-relevant tourism products, and promote sustainable travel practices across borders.

“On our part, India has allocated USD 5 million to the ASEAN-India Tourism Work Plan for the period 2023-27”, the Minister said.

This will be used to support promotional campaigns, capacity-building programs and sustainable tourism projects, he added.

The eight states of NE India are blessed with scenic natural beauty, rich biodiversity, unique wildlife, historical sites, distinct cultural and ethnic heritage and most of all warm and welcoming people, he added.

With a footfall of over 180,000 visitors and business transactions exceeding RM 300 million in each edition, MATTA Fair serves as one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic platforms for destination promotion.

India’s representation this year includes 50 delegates from Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Andamans and Nicobar among others, each contributing regional strengths to a unified national showcase.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chief Minister of Kedah Darul Aman Dat Seri Sandi Bin Md Noor, Indian High Commissioner in Malaysia B N Reddy, ATDC Managing Director Padmapani Bora, delegates from ASEAN countries, Indian tourism boards, travel operators, cultural groups, and government officials.

The India Pavilion will remain open for public and trade visitors until April 20.