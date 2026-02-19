Male rhino found dead in Assam's Pobitora; horn recovered intact

A 40-year-old male rhinoceros was found dead inside Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district, with officials confirming that the animal died of natural causes and its horn was secured for safekeeping.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer at Pobitora, said the carcass was discovered on February 18 during routine patrol duty. “On Wednesday, a carcass of a male rhino with the horn intact was recovered by field staff at Jugdol Camp area inside the wildlife sanctuary while on regular duty,” he said.

A forest team led by the Range Officer reached the spot and retrieved the carcass from the bank of Chitalmari beel. A post-mortem examination was conducted soon after the recovery.

“Later, the necessary post-mortem was done, and the horn was recovered for safe custody. According to the veterinary officer at the Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, the male rhino, aged about 40, died of natural causes. The carcass was disposed of after taking necessary samples for further analysis,” Baruah added.

Officials said the recovery of the horn intact indicates there was no immediate sign of poaching.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Sunday, two forest personnel were attacked by a rhino near the Bordoloni Forest Camp in the Kohora Range.

Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer and Deputy Director of the park, said, “One of our staff members, Sahabuddin, a homeguard posted in Bordoloni Camp of Kohora Range, was attacked by a rhino at about 12 noon while on duty and passed away while being brought to Kohora hospital.”

“In the same incident, another staff member, Ramen Borah, was injured and is currently being shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for treatment,” he added.