People of Assam will fight back: Mamata Banerjee disses BJP's 'unconstitutional' agenda

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, accusing it of spreading a "divisive agenda" targeting linguistic communities. She further asserted that the "people of Assam will fight back."

“The second most spoken language in the country, Bangla, is also the second most spoken language of Assam," the chief minister tweeted.

She further encouraged the people of Assam, asserting that they will fight back against the saffron party's actions, which she described as "discriminatory and unconstitutional."

"To threaten citizens, who want to coexist peacefully while respecting all languages and religions, with persecution for upholding their mother tongue is discriminatory and unconstitutional," she wrote.

The second most spoken language in the country, Bangla, is also the second most spoken language of Assam.



To threaten citizens, who want to coexist peacefully respecting all languages and religions, with persecution for upholding their own mother tongue is discriminatory and… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 19, 2025

Banerjee accused the party of crossing all limits with its divisive agenda. "I stand with every fearless citizen who is fighting for the dignity of their language, identity, and democratic rights,” she said.

Her remarks came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statement claiming that Mamata Banerjee was concerned solely about Bengali-speaking Muslims. Sarma had asserted that if she came to Assam “for their sake,” both Assamese people and Hindu-Bengalis would “not spare her.”

“The question is whether Mamata Banerjee likes Bengalis or only Muslim-Bengalis. My answer is only Muslim-Bengalis,” Sarma said on Thursday, accusing the Trinamool Congress chief of weaponising linguistic identity for political goals.