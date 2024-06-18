Former Tripura Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's governance following the end of the 34-year Communist rule in the state.

Deb remarked, "You (Mamata Banerjee) have put an end to the 34-year-long rule of the Communists, for which I thank you. But what have you done since then? You have done things that even the Communists didn't do... She has demeaned the land of Bengal."

Tripura BJP Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a complete failure in maintaining law and order and for launching unprovoked attacks on BJP workers.

Deb, who arrived in Cooch Behar in West Bengal, leading a fact-finding team on post-poll violence, said that the people in Bengal are facing severe hardships due to the current state government.

“Every year after elections, an MP delegation has to come to this state. The attacks on BJP workers, including killings and arson, indicate that a healthy democracy does not exist here, and the law and order situation has completely collapsed. I urge the Chief Minister of West Bengal to address the law and order issues and take responsibility for the people's safety. A government cannot operate like this,” he said.

He further alleged that TMC-backed goons brutally raped a woman, assaulted her husband and son, and vandalised houses.

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