Mamata, Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha, Yusuf Pathan lead TMC’s 18-star campaigner list for Assam polls

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has released its list of 18 star campaigners for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with party supremo Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee leading the lineup.

The list features several prominent leaders and public figures, including Sushmita Dev, Mahua Moitra, Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo, Kirti Azad, and Yusuf Pathan.

Other campaigners named in the list include Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sagarika Ghose, Moloy Ghatak, Satabdi Roy, Saayoni Ghosh, Shanta Chettri, June Maliah, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, Mosaraf Hussen and Dulu Ahmed.

The announcement signals the party’s intent to intensify its campaign in Assam, with top leadership expected to spearhead outreach efforts across key constituencies.