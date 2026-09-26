Man allegedly hacks wife to death with axe in Assam’s Chapar, accused husband absconding

A shocking incident of alleged domestic violence has been reported from Saibari Nijpatti Line in Chapar, Dhubri district, where a man allegedly hacked his wife to death with an axe following a domestic altercation.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha Orao, while the accused husband, Tulsi Orao, is reportedly absconding after the incident.

According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly returned home in an intoxicated state after consuming illicit country-made liquor.

The family was reportedly asleep inside the house, including the woman, her daughter and grandson.

The daughter is said to have opened the door when her father arrived. Following his entry, an argument allegedly broke out between the couple over a minor issue.

In a fit of anger, Tulsi Orao allegedly attacked his wife repeatedly with an axe kept inside the house, killing her on the spot.

The incident has triggered widespread shock and concern in the locality.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Adivasi Students’ Association (AASAA) has expressed strong resentment over the incident, alleging that the widespread availability of illicit country-made liquor in tea garden areas is contributing to recurring cases of violence.

The organisation claimed that it had repeatedly complained to the Excise Department about the alleged illegal liquor trade, but no effective action had been taken. It also alleged that illegal liquor outlets operate openly in several tea garden areas.

The accused remains absconding, according to the information available. Further details regarding the police investigation are awaited.