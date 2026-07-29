Man arrested 25 days after fatal scuffle in Guwahati’s Kahilipara

Guwahati Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the death of an individual following an alleged physical altercation in the city’s Kahilipara area earlier this month.

The case was registered at Dispur Police Station on July 2 under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, based on a complaint lodged by A Kaium Khan, a resident of Krishna Nagar in Japorigog.

Police said an altercation allegedly broke out between Abdul Razzak and the accused, Khanin Das, at Ujal Nagar in Kahilipara during the early hours of July 2. The confrontation later escalated into a physical scuffle, during which Razzak sustained injuries.

He was immediately taken to Dispur Polyclinic Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Following the registration of the case, police launched an investigation and initiated efforts to trace the accused. Acting on credible leads, a team apprehended Khanin Das, a resident of Metuakuchi Santinagar in Barpeta district, on July 27 with assistance from Barpeta Police.

Das was subsequently arrested in connection with the case and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the incident. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

