Man arrested for alleged rape of 4-year-old girl in Assam’s Cachar

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-and-a-half-year-old girl in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on March 7.

According to officials, the incident came to light after the child’s family lodged a complaint on March 6. They alleged that the accused entered their residence when the family members were away and lured the minor to his house by promising to buy her chocolates.

The child was later found near a tea garden in the evening, police said. Her father told authorities that the girl informed family members that the accused had gagged and sexually assaulted her.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A search operation was launched soon after the complaint was filed, leading to the arrest of the accused, an officer said.

The minor’s statement has been recorded and she has undergone a mandatory medical examination as part of the investigation.

Police said the entire procedure was conducted under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee, and further investigation into the case is underway.