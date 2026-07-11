Man arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel at Dispur Police Station

A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted police personnel and created a disturbance at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, Assam Police said on July 11.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Assam Police, the incident began after the Police Control Room (PCR) received a call reporting that Raktim Kalita was allegedly creating a public nuisance and threatening a woman at Rukminigaon's Tangra Satra Road.

When police teams from ERSS-6 and ERSS-7 reached the spot, the accused was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol. Police said he refused to cooperate despite repeated lawful directions, resisted apprehension and allegedly assaulted police personnel, causing minor injuries to the responding officers.

After being brought to Dispur Police Station, Kalita allegedly continued his aggressive behaviour. He reportedly refused to undergo a breath analyser test, assaulted LNK Osman Ali, tore the officer's uniform and damaged a wooden wall inside the police station.

Based on the incident, Dispur Police Station Case No. 500/2026 has been registered under Sections 132, 121(1) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the investigation is ongoing.