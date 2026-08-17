Man arrested for allegedly threatening Himanta Biswa Sarma remanded in 5-day police custody

The accused arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a social media live broadcast has been remanded to five days of police custody.

Abdul Mutaleb was produced before a court on Sunday following his arrest from Bhuragaon in Morigaon district in connection with the alleged threat.

According to reports, Mutaleb allegedly threatened to kill Sarma in exchange for Rs 1 crore. He was also accused of posting the slogan “Pakistan Zindabad” along with the alleged threat.

The police custody remand will allow investigators to question the accused and examine the circumstances surrounding the social media post, the alleged threat and the motive behind it.

The incident came to light after an alleged threatening comment appeared on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Facebook page while the Independence Day celebrations were being streamed live from Guwahati on Saturday.

Mutaleb allegedly posted a comment offering to kill the Chief Minister for Rs 1 crore and included a phone number, purportedly asking people to contact him. The comment also reportedly contained a pro-Pakistan slogan and objectionable remarks directed at Sarma.

Following the incident, Assam Police traced the social media account and arrested Mutaleb from Bhuragaon in Morigaon district.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the post and the accused’s alleged intent. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.