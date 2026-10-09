Man arrested for extorting money using Bongaigaon SSP’s name, photos of police officers

Bongaigaon Police have arrested a man for allegedly extorting money from people by misusing the name of the district’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and photographs of police officers from different districts of Assam.

The accused has been identified as Mehbub Alam, a resident of Jamunamukh in Hojai district. He was arrested by Bongaigaon Police over allegations that he had been demanding money from people, particularly those allegedly involved in the drug trade and other intoxicant-related businesses.

According to the allegations, Alam used the names and photographs of police officers from different districts to threaten or pressure individuals into paying money.

In connection with the case, Bongaigaon Sadar Police Station registered Case No. 263/26. The accused was arrested under Sections 204, 308(7) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police subsequently produced Alam before a court and secured two days of police custody to question him and gather further information about the alleged extortion racket.

The investigation is ongoing, with police probing the full extent of the alleged activities and looking for additional information linked to the case.