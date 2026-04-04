Man arrested for killing daughter on train in Lakhimpur; police search for woman accompanying them

Police have launched a search operation to trace an unidentified woman who was travelling with a man accused of killing his six-year-old daughter inside a train in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

The accused, a resident of the Gogamukh area, was arrested shortly after the incident on Friday at Silapathar railway station with the help of local people. The body of the child was recovered from the train coach.

According to officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway, the man allegedly attacked the girl with a sharp weapon during the journey, resulting in her death.

Eyewitnesses reported that the child had asked her father to buy snacks moments before the incident occurred.

Police sources said the accused is suspected to be of unsound mental health, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crime.

Investigators are now focusing on identifying and locating a woman who was reportedly accompanying the father and daughter at the time of the incident, as her testimony could be crucial to the case.

Authorities have initiated a detailed probe as the shocking incident has raised serious concerns over passenger safety on trains in the region.