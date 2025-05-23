A man accused of defrauding multiple individuals using forged documents and false work orders has been arrested following a formal complaint filed at the Dispur police station.

According to the FIR lodged by Md Samim Ali, a resident of The Legacy Apartment in FA Ahmed Nagar, he was swindled out of Rs 4 lakh by the accused, Jyotirmoy Lahkar, under the pretence of a work order related to medical equipment supply.

The complainant alleged that Lahkar presented fake documents and conspired to cheat not only him but several others across Guwahati and Jorhat.

Police confirmed that 32-year-old Jyotirmoy Lahkar has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings are underway. Authorities are now investigating the extent of the alleged scam and identifying other potential victims.

Officials have urged anyone who may have had similar dealings with Lahkar to come forward with information.