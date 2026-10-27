A man has been arrested in Assam’s Biswanath district after a suspected rhinoceros horn and seven pieces of swamp deer antlers were seized from his house, according to an official statement issued on October 27.

The arrest was made on Monday night by a joint team comprising the Forest Crime Investigation team, the Eastern Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division and local police.

Acting on specific information, the team searched the accused’s house and recovered the suspected rhino horn and seven pieces of swamp deer antlers.

The accused was arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Both the rhinoceros and the swamp deer are listed under Schedule I of the Act, which provides them the highest level of legal protection.

Further investigation is underway.

