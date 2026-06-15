Man arrested under POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of minor in Assam’s Nagaon

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in Ambagan area of Rupahihat in Assam's Nagaon district, police said.

The accused, identified as Hirendra Mondal, a resident of Bhurbandha, was apprehended by Ambagan Police following the incident, which has triggered outrage in the locality.

According to police sources, a case was registered and an investigation launched after allegations emerged that the minor had been sexually assaulted.

Police said the accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

The case has been registered as Ambagan Police Station under Sections 127(2), 65(2), 239 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.