Man arrested with 7.7 grams of suspected brown sugar in Guwahati's Panjabari
Satgaon Police arrested Subham Sonar in Panjabari after recovering six vials of suspected brown sugar weighing 7.7 grams. The case is now under investigation as police trace the source and possible trafficking links.
- Satgaon Police carried out the operation as part of citywide narcotics enforcement
- Officers recovered six vials during the search in the Panjabari area
- The accused, identified as Subham Sonar, was taken into custody
A team from Satgaon Police Station under the Guwahati City Police arrested a man during an anti-drug operation in the Panjabari area after recovering six vials of suspected brown sugar weighing 7.7 grams.
The accused has been identified as Subham Sonar. Police seized the suspected contraband during the operation and took him into custody.
A case has been registered, and legal proceedings have been initiated. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the suspected narcotics and identify any links to a wider drug trafficking network.
The arrest is part of Guwahati Police's ongoing crackdown on the illegal drug trade through intensified raids and enforcement operations across the city.
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