Man arrested with 7.7 grams of suspected brown sugar in Guwahati's Panjabari

A team from Satgaon Police Station under the Guwahati City Police arrested a man during an anti-drug operation in the Panjabari area after recovering six vials of suspected brown sugar weighing 7.7 grams.

The accused has been identified as Subham Sonar. Police seized the suspected contraband during the operation and took him into custody.

A case has been registered, and legal proceedings have been initiated. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the suspected narcotics and identify any links to a wider drug trafficking network.

The arrest is part of Guwahati Police's ongoing crackdown on the illegal drug trade through intensified raids and enforcement operations across the city.