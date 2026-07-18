Man arrested with live pangolin in Assam, forest department launches probe

A man was arrested in Assam's West Kamrup Forest Division after forest officials rescued a live pangolin allegedly being transported illegally during a raid based on specific intelligence inputs.

The operation was carried out by a team from the Loharghat Forest Range Office following a confidential tip-off about the illegal movement of wildlife. Acting swiftly, the team intercepted a vehicle at Loharghat and recovered the protected animal. The accused has been identified as Suren Rabha.

Following the seizure, the Forest Department took the pangolin into its custody and initiated the necessary legal procedures. Officials said an investigation is underway to establish where the animal was captured and whether the accused has links to an organised wildlife trafficking network operating in the region.

The department is also trying to identify the source of the pangolin and trace others who may have been involved in its illegal transport. Officials said further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

The seizure is part of the Forest Department's ongoing efforts to curb wildlife crime and strengthen surveillance against the illegal trade in protected species across Assam.