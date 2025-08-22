Man arrested with body parts of wild animals near India-Bhutan border in Assam

A man was arrested near the India-Bhutan border in Assam’s Kamrup district after wildlife body parts were found in his possession, officials said on August 22.

The operation was carried out on August 21 by a joint team of the Shashtra Seema Bal (SSB), police and forest personnel near the Guabari border outpost.

The person, identified as Som Hansda, was arrested on the Indian side of the border, SSB's 24th battalion commandant H K Gupta said.

During the search, an elephant's molar tooth, teeth and hair of a wild boar, owl skull and bones of several other animals were seized from his possession, he said.

Hasda has been handed over to the forest department at Kumarikata.

SSB officials said they routinely engage with local residents and appeal to them to report any cases of smuggling or criminal activity in the border areas.