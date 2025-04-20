In a disturbing incident near the iconic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, a local resident was allegedly assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals on Sunday, April 20. The victim, Subodh Kumar Singh, has filed a formal complaint at the Kamakhya Police Station, detailing the traumatic experience.

According to the complaint, Singh was attacked by a group of approximately 15 unknown assailants while he was walking from the Kamakhya Temple towards the Baglamukhi Temple, a nearby religious site. He claims the group began following him during his visit to Kamakhya and continued to trail him as he moved towards the Maa Baglamukhi and Bhuvaneshwari Temples.

The assault reportedly took place near the Baglamukhi Temple, where Singh was physically attacked. He sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Kamakhya Police launched an investigation and have already detained six suspects in connection with the case. These individuals have been handed over to the Jalukbari Police Station for further questioning and investigation.