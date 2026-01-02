Man brutally attacked, succumbs to injuries in Tinsukia on New Year’s Day

A brutal murder incident was reported from Tinsukia on the very first day of the New Year, sending shockwaves through the area.

The incident took place at Lesenga village in Tinsukia, where Ratneswar Bora alias Laxman was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a man identified as Bichu Malah of Line No. 12. The attack left the victim critically injured.

Following the assault, Ratneswar Bora was rushed to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was referred to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Ratneswar Bora, also known as Laxman, succumbed to his injuries late at night while undergoing treatment at AMCH.

After the incident, personnel from Barekuri Police Station reached the spot and launched an investigation into the case. Police have also started a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused, Bichu Malah, who is currently absconding.

Further details regarding the motive behind the attack are awaited as the investigation continues.