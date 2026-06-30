Man critically injured while cutting tree in Assam’s Nagaon; family files complaint against timber trader

A man sustained critical injuries after falling from a tree while allegedly working for a timber trader in Assam's Nagaon district, with his family accusing the employer of negligence and refusing to bear his medical expenses.

According to the victim's family, the injured man, who was reportedly unwell, was engaged in tree-felling work by a timber trader identified as Nur Ali of Mahguri under Juria. During the operation, he allegedly fell from the tree, suffering severe injuries, including fractures to his arms and legs. He is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The victim's daughter has lodged a complaint at Juria Police Station, seeking legal action against the accused. She alleged that despite engaging her father for the work, the timber trader refused to pay for his treatment following the accident.

The family has also alleged that the accused later threatened them with dire consequences and warned them against pursuing the matter.

Juria Police have acknowledged receipt of the complaint and initiated an investigation. The allegations have not been independently verified, and the accused has not publicly responded to the claims.