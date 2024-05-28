In a tragic incident in Gossaigaon, a young man identified as Rashidul Islam was killed after being hit by a train while crossing the Simultapu railway gate. The accident, which occurred on May 28, resulted in the young man being severed into two pieces, causing immediate death. Rashidul Islam, son of Amir Ali from Maktaigaon village number 2 in Gossaigaon sub-division, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrived promptly at the site and have recovered the body. This incident has caused widespread shock and grief among the local community.

Earlier the same morning, another individual was tragically struck and dismembered by a train at a railway gate in Gossaigaon, leaving the victim in three pieces. These back-to-back train-related fatalities within less than 24 hours have created a significant sensation and raised safety concerns across the Gossaigaon area.

The community is mourning the loss of Rashidul Islam and the earlier victim, with many calling for improved safety measures at railway crossings to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.