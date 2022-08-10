Of all crimes that can be committed on Earth, cannibalism – devouring on human flesh by humans – is perhaps the most depraved and shocking. For this list of individuals from Northeast India, their heinous cannibalism crimes were so shocking that they rocked even the remotest corner of the world.

Bongaigaon man caught eating Human Flesh in a crematorium

Satish Chandra Rai, a man was allegedly seen consuming human flesh in a crematorium in the Bongaigaon district of Assam. Villagers noticed the man stealing pieces of a dead corpse from a nearby Hindu cremation ground and subsequently observed him eating it, which is how the situation came to light.

Villagers have said that Rai was seen holding two pieces of human flesh in his palm and found eating the remaining human flesh from bodies at the cremation ground. Satish, on the other hand, acknowledges that he consumed alcohol and ate half of the body's burned meat.

Murderers ate Assam Tea Garden Owner’s flesh

In a gruesome murder of a tea garden owner and his wife, cannibalism was reported after two witnesses revealed how some assailants were devouring on human flesh.

Owner of the MKB Tea Estate in the Tinsukia district of eastern Assam, Mridul Kumar Bhattacharya and his wife Rita Bhattacharya, were murdered on December 26 by garden workers as vengeance for the arrest of two workers by the police.

To protest the arrest of two workers, nearly 800 plantation workers had marched to Bhattacharya's residence on December 26. The two were detained by the police after Bhattacharya reported them for encroaching on estate lands.

Case of "eating cooked human flesh" in Manipur

W Ramananda alias Rouso (39) of Kontha Ahallup, who is alleged to have consumed "cooked human flesh" was arrested along with one Gopen and Naren, on November 19 by a team of Imphal West District Police Commando from Lairikyengbam Leikai.

Before serving as one of the KCP (Lallumba) leaders who signed the MoU with the Government of Manipur, W Ramananda is said to have joined a number of underground organizations.

When Ramananda was interrogated by a special team of Imphal West District Police for threatening a Medical Officer-in-Charge of one Community Health Center in Imphal East District, Ramananda allegedly confessed to the act of "eating cooked human flesh."